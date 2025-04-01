April 1 snow survey and reservoir update

Scientists on Tuesday will measure what is commonly known as the peak of the Sierra snowpack as the region makes a transition into the spring snowmelt.

It's the most important snow survey of the season. In January, the survey showed a dry start to the year. And while February and March saw some recovery, the end of March was warmer than normal for places like the Lake Tahoe region.

April is starting off active, with more storms on the way this week, and we're seeing the statewide average for today sitting at about 89%.

The snowpack is critical because it supplies about 30% of California’s water needs as the snow melts in spring and flows down the mountains and fills reservoirs.

The state's four largest reservoirs are doing well as of Tuesday, measuring at about 86% of capacity.