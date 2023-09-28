Arctic sea ice sixth lowest on record, NASA says

NASA and the National Snow and Ice Data Center says the Arctic Sea ice is at the sixth lowest point on record, and the Antarctic has measured record low growth.

Between March and September, the ice cover in the Arctic shrank from a peak area of 5.64 million square miles to 1.63 million square miles. The amount of sea ice lost was enough to cover the entire continental United States.

When ice begins to melt at a higher than normal rate, it creates what’s called a positive feedback loop. The lighter color of snow and ice reflects the sun’s rays.

As more of the Earth is covered in water it reduces the reflectivity of the sun and absorbs the heat, which in turn warms the ocean even more, causing the melt period through the year to last longer.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The sea ice has a much harder time recovering during the winter months.

Scientists are working to understand the cause of the meager growth of the Antarctic sea ice, which could include a combination of factors such as El Nino, wind patterns and warming ocean temperatures. New research has shown that ocean heat is likely playing an important role in slowing cold season ice growth and enhancing warm season melting.

Read the full report on the NASA website.