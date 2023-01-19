california drought

Bay Area, California See Significant Improvement in Drought

By Kari Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

California continues to see major improvement in drought status as 12 storms rolled through the state in a 22-day span.

Before the parade of storms, 35% of the state was in an extreme drought, with 7% in exceptional drought.

As of Thursday's drought monitor update, there is no longer any extreme or exceptional drought. Much of the Bay Area remains in a moderate drought.

Meteorologist Kari Hall has a look at calmer weather with cold temperatures in the Microclimate Forecast.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

california drought
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us