Bay Area, California See Significant Improvement in Drought

California continues to see major improvement in drought status as 12 storms rolled through the state in a 22-day span.

Before the parade of storms, 35% of the state was in an extreme drought, with 7% in exceptional drought.

As of Thursday's drought monitor update, there is no longer any extreme or exceptional drought. Much of the Bay Area remains in a moderate drought.

Meteorologist Kari Hall has a look at calmer weather with cold temperatures in the Microclimate Forecast.