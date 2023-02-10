Experts Explain Why Bay Area Reservoirs Have Been Partially Drained

All the rain we got during January's atmospheric river did wonders for Bay Area reservoirs, adding billions of gallons of water in them.

But now, even as water worries continue, some of those reservoirs are being partially drained.

One reason is because scientists know more rain is likely on the way.

"We're getting the technology to be able to predict when these heavy atmospheric rivers come in,” said Bassam Kassad of Valley Water.

Another reason is safety.

For example, the Uvas Reservoir, flowing through the Santa Cruz Mountains, is spilling some water because it gets so much of it during storms.

Coyote Reservoir, on the other hand, keeps its level a bit lower because of earthquake concerns.

"We have to bring it down to approximately 58% of its capacity because of a certain seismic restriction we have on it from the division of safety of dams," said Felicia Marcus of Stanford University.

Concern, as explained by Stanford scientists, that a big shaker could lead to flooding.

"As much as drought is something we worry about, it's a slower moving kind of disaster, whereas floods really hurt people,” said Marcus.

Keeping the reservoirs full, but not too full, in hopes of keeping all the water we can. While also keeping people safe.