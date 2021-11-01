climate in crisis

Bay Area Startup Helping Big Cities Go Green

NBC Universal, Inc.

The climate summit features leaders of more than 120 countries working on ways the planet can fight climate change.

In the Bay Area, the Natural Capital Project out of Stanford has developed software to help cities go greener.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Dr. Gretchen Daily, a professor of environmental science at Stanford, is leading the project to show how the software can be adapted by cities and their developers to use space efficiently and cleanly -- adding environmentally friendly aspects to projects like San Jose's proposed Google Village.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more in the video report above.

This article tagged under:

climate in crisisclimate change
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Tokyo Olympics Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment NBCLX Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us