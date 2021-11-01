Bay Area Startup Helping Big Cities Go Green

The climate summit features leaders of more than 120 countries working on ways the planet can fight climate change.

In the Bay Area, the Natural Capital Project out of Stanford has developed software to help cities go greener.

Dr. Gretchen Daily, a professor of environmental science at Stanford, is leading the project to show how the software can be adapted by cities and their developers to use space efficiently and cleanly -- adding environmentally friendly aspects to projects like San Jose's proposed Google Village.

NBC Bay Area's Scott Budman has more in the video report above.