Bay Area Water Agencies Set to Discuss Severe Drought Conditions

The Bay Area's largest water agencies on Tuesday were expected to assess their current drought situations and possibly discuss further restrictions on water use.

Valley Water in the South Bay, which supplies water for thousands in the Santa Clara Valley, will report that between June 2021 and May 2022, customers used 3% less water compared to 2019. That's far short of the 15% reduction goal set by the district's board.

Valley Water's board was scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday. Board members for the East Bay Municipal Utility District were scheduled to meet at 1:15 p.m., and the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission was expected to convene at 1:30 p.m.

All three meetings are in-person and virtual.

The latest map from the California drought monitor classifies the entire Bay Area in severe drought while much of the Central Valley is in extreme or exceptional drought.

Meanwhile, some restaurants already have started conserving by serving water only at customers' request. For instance, Bill's Cafe on Bascom Avenue in San Jose has posted signs with the following message: "In order to conserve, we will be serving water only upon request. Thank you."