California Off to Good Start, But Needs Consistent Rain to End Drought: NWS

The National Weather Service's Bay Area office tweeted Sunday that, while California is slightly better off than at the same time last year when it comes to ending the drought, "that won't mean much if we don't continue to get storms throughout the wet season."

At this time last year, a couple early storms had California's snowpack looking healthy "followed by a long dry period that put us back well below normal. Good individual storms aren't what gets you out of a drought. You need a good season."

The NWS said Sunday there's a 50% to 75% chance of rain in the Bay Area on Thursday heading into Friday, with the best chances in the North Bay and coastal regions.

