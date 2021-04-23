climate in crisis

California Governor Seeks Ban on New Fracking by 2024

By Adam Beam

Mario Tama | Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he wants to ban new fracking permits in the state by 2024 and halt all oil extraction by 2045.

Newsom made the announcement Friday. A fracking ban failed to pass the state Legislature last week.

Fracking is short for hydraulic fracturing, is a process for extracting oil embedded in rock deep underground. Environmental advocates oppose it, citing its harm to the environment and public health.

California would be the largest oil-producing state to ban fracking.

California's oil and gas industry employs about 152,000 people and generates $152.3 billion in economic output, according to a 2019 study.

Last year, Newsom ordered state regulators to ban the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035.

