California Air Board Set to Double Down on Newsom's Zero-Emissions Vehicle Goal

California regulators are set to vote on a new rule that would require all new passenger vehicles sold in the state to be zero-emission vehicles by 2035.

The California Air Resources Board is expected to vote on the new rule that would be implemented in phases. Here's the timeline:

By 2026: Zero emissions from 35% of new vehicles

By 2030: Zero emissions from 68% of new vehicles

By 2035: Zero emissions from 100% of new vehicles; no more gas-powered vehicles could be sold.

The rule falls in line with Gov. Gavin Newsom's executive order issued in September 2020 phasing out the sale of gas-powered vehicles over a 15-year timeline.

Reaction from California drivers has been mixed.

"I am a little bit concerned now with the battery life and some of these longer trips and what that looks like," Mike Guckian said. "Just the inconvenience of having to stop and charge."

Katie Stephens added: "It’s fair to the consumer. We all live on this Earth, and there’s a lot of evidence we can’t keep driving the way we’ve been driving."

California is the largest auto market in the country, so for the state's goal to have all new cars, trucks and SUVs be electric in less than 13 years means a lot more e-vehicle charging stations would be needed. Plus, if drivers aren’t buying as much gas there will be less gas tax funds to pay for maintenance and repairs on roads and bridges.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says the 100% ban on the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035 would reduce emissions by 35%, and he expects by that time, electric vehicles will be cheaper than gas vehicles.