Carbon Capture Tech Helps Fight Climate Change

Carbon dioxide, a heat-trapping greenhouse gas, has increased by 50% since the beginning of the industrial era.

Carbon dioxide is released through human activities such as deforestation and burning fossil fuels but also occurs naturally from respiration and volcanic eruptions. The increase in CO2 has added an extra layer to the atmosphere causing temperatures to warm.

But new technology is working to capture CO2 from companies trying to reduce their environmental impact. NBC Bay Area's Kari Hall spoke with the executive chairman at Delta Clean Tech, Lionel Kambeitz, who says California is leading the pack when it comes to creating clean energy and reducing carbon emissions.

Kambeitz says: "What I see, Kari, is the transition from coal, which is an 11-13% exhaust stream, 11-13% going up is carbon dioxide, which is driving up global warming, down to a 3-4% exhaust stream when we use natural gas. So we’re already transitioning to natural gas, which is great progress. Now let’s transition from natural gas into renewables. This will be bridging technology that will help us do that."

Kambeitz talks about how Delta Clean Tech can move us toward a greener future and how you can help develop a solution to use the carbon that’s captured in the full interview above.