Climate Change

Feeding cattle seaweed reduces methane gas emissions

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Cow flatulence can warm the planet, emitting a harmful methane gas that stays in the atmosphere and traps heat from the sun. But UC Davis researchers have a partial solution.

The UC Davis study shows how changing a cow’s diet can reduce the amount of methane emitted. They found that seaweed pellets added to the feed of a herd of beef cattle in Montana ended up cutting about 40% of methane emissions without affecting the cows health or weight.

>Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Find the study details on the UC Davis website.

Kari Hall has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Climate Change
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us