Feeding cattle seaweed reduces methane gas emissions

Cow flatulence can warm the planet, emitting a harmful methane gas that stays in the atmosphere and traps heat from the sun. But UC Davis researchers have a partial solution.

The UC Davis study shows how changing a cow’s diet can reduce the amount of methane emitted. They found that seaweed pellets added to the feed of a herd of beef cattle in Montana ended up cutting about 40% of methane emissions without affecting the cows health or weight.

Find the study details on the UC Davis website.

