climate in crisis

Clean Cars for All Offers Incentives to Get Rid of Gas-Powered Vehicles

By Mike Inouye

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Clean Cars for All program, launched by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, offers monetary incentives to drivers who get rid of their fossil fuel vehicles.

Eligible vehicle owners can receive thousand of dollars in grant money to put towards a replacement vehicle or a prepaid card to use toward public transit rides or to buy electric bikes.

Find out more information on eligibility and the application process on the Clean Cars for All web page.

Mike Inouye has the full story in the video above.

This article tagged under:

climate in crisisclimate changeAir Quality
