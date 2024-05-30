Climate Change

Clean-energy school buses on the way to Bay Area, California

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

More children in California will soon be riding on clean-energy school buses. On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced funding for over 530 school districts in the U.S. to get new "green" or electric school buses.

Some Bay Area districts are among the recipients, including Alameda Unified, Fruitvale Elementary in Oakland, San Mateo Union High and Cabrillo Unified in Half Moon Bay.

Kari Hall has the full report in the video above.

