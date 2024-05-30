Clean-energy school buses on the way to Bay Area, California

More children in California will soon be riding on clean-energy school buses. On Wednesday, the Biden administration announced funding for over 530 school districts in the U.S. to get new "green" or electric school buses.

Some Bay Area districts are among the recipients, including Alameda Unified, Fruitvale Elementary in Oakland, San Mateo Union High and Cabrillo Unified in Half Moon Bay.

