Climate Change Causing Much Warmer Spring Temps & Future Impacts

We all know when Spring arrives temps get warmer but since 1970 temperatures have been on a steady rise above average, even for cooler places like San Francisco. Since 1970, San Francisco now trends with 21 more days above average.

This is something that’s not only happening in the Bay Area but across the United States. Since 1970 the data shows much of the U.S. has warmed 2 to 5°F above average with some of the largest increases over the Desert Southwest. So what does warming temperatures mean for us in the Bay Area as the climate changes?

Potential impacts include increased drought, more wildfires, rising sea levels and extreme weather events like atmospheric rivers. Pest and Allergy seasons would also last longer with those drier warmer conditions. The good news, research shows we can all make a difference and avoid these consequences getting worse with substantial cuts in emissions and greenhouse gases. This is something we can all participate in by lowering our carbon footprint. You can find out more about our changing climate and all of our stories in this link.