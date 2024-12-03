Climate Change

Climate change causing rising costs in home ownership

By Kari Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

Extreme weather is making owning a home even more expensive.

Home repair companies say hot temperatures caused spikes in AC maintenance. Frozen pipe damage is also going up in bitter cold temperatures. And flooding from big storms not only causes water damage, but you might have to also consider pest control when ants start moving into your home.

Experts say homeowners can fight back by focusing on regular maintenance to avoid costly emergency repairs. Kendra Sinclair with Thumbtack explains in the video above how you can weather proof your home to save money in the long run.

