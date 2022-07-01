climate in crisis

Climate Expert Sees Hope Despite High Court's Ruling Reducing EPA's Power

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a huge blow to the fight against climate change by scaling back the powers of the Environmental Protection Agency.

The high court struck down a deal that allowed the EPA to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming.

NBC Bay Area's meteorologist Kari Hall spoke with Dan Ress, staff attorney for the Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment, who says despite the setback, there still is hope for progress.

