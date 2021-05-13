climate in crisis

Climate Focus: Bleaching Could Stem Growth of Coral Reefs

By Kari Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

A key sign of our climate in crisis is showing up just below the surface of oceans around the world.

What’s sometimes referred to as the rain forest of the sea, coral reefs provide food and shelter to 25% of marine life and are known for their bright beautiful color and interesting shapes. But that color is fading at an alarming rate in what’s know as bleaching is becoming more common.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

A before and after picture of coral reef damage by our changing climate illustrates the bleaching effect.

Local

Contra Costa County 2 hours ago

Two-Alarm Fire Burning at Church in Concord: Fire District

Sharks 9 hours ago

Sharks Legend Patrick Marleau Gets Incredible Gift From Gordie Howe's Family

Main causes of bleaching are ocean acidification due to carbon dioxide absorption, harmful chemicals like oxybenzone found in sunscreen, and warm temperatures.

Some scientists believe that in the next 80 years, if greenhouse gases are not decreased significantly, coral reefs could stop growing around the world by 2100.

This article tagged under:

climate in crisiscoral reefs
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us