Climate Focus: Environmental Injustice

Black, indigenous, and people of color often take the brunt of harm caused by climate change and pollution. It’s called environmental injustice, burdening those living near refineries, power plants, landfills or in areas susceptible to poor air quality, extreme heat, flooding, and drought, all of which has been made worse by climate change.

There are higher rates of cancer, asthma, and damage to property as wildfires worsen and temperatures rise. But there are some Bay Area grassroots organizations fighting to level the playing field.

Amee Raval, research director at Asian Pacific Environmental Network, says, “We see the way our communities are on the front lines of the climate crisis here. And we are now at this moment trying to make sure they have the supports they need to respond not only during climate shocks but every day have more resources. So we are investing in places like schools, libraries, and mutual aid networks that are very much showing up for communities.”

Environmental justice organizations like APEN work to change policies, invest in clean energy and transit, and provide services for the community.

