climate in crisis

Climate Groups Urge Action Against Pollution as Earth Day Approaches

By Kari Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

Atmospheric rivers, rapidly intensifing storms, high winds and flooding are unwelcome reminders of the recent past but also signs of things to come unless we take climate change action.

Scientists surely believe it, but groups like the Surfrider Foundation see firsthand the battered coastlines, litter, even leaked sewage in our waterways, and they're urging us all to take action this climate month.

"Every time you pick up a plastic bottle, you’re really having a large carbon footprint," said Stefanie Sekich, senior manager with the Coast and Climate Initiative. "Are we looking at natural ways to protect our communities from these increasing storms and sea level rise?"

Next week, as we approach Earth Day, NBC Bay Area will cover all angles of how climate change is affecting our region. We’re offering solutions and what you can do to lessen your impact to restore our planet.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

climate in crisis
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us