Climate Hack: Fashion Has a Carbon Footprint

Have you ever considered the carbon footprint of your style and clothing choices? Shopping for clothing second hand on sites like www.ThredUp.com and www.shopgoodwill.com can drastically reduce your impact on the environment.

ThredUp has a calculator for your fashion carbon footprint. The average shopper has a carbon footprint of about 1,600 pounds of carbon dioxide a year. Kari Hall’s carbon footprint was about half of that.

So here’s how you can shop green: