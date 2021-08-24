Climate Hack: Fashion Has a Carbon Footprint

Have you ever considered the carbon footprint of your style and clothing choices? Shopping for clothing second hand on sites like www.ThredUp.com and www.shopgoodwill.com can drastically reduce your impact on the environment.
ThredUp has a calculator for your fashion carbon footprint. The average shopper has a carbon footprint of about 1,600 pounds of carbon dioxide a year. Kari Hall’s carbon footprint was about half of that.
So here’s how you can shop green:
- Check secondhand shops first.
- Wash your clothes in cold water and hang them up to dry.
- Shop brands that advertise being good for the environment.
- Repair and alter what you have.
- If you’re not handy with the needle and thread, find someone who is.