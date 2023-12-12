Climate in Crisis: AGU conference in San Francisco this week

On Tuesday, one of the largest climate conferences in the country will kick off in San Francisco at the Moscone Center.

The American Geophysical Union (AGU) annual meeting will bring in more than 25,000 scientists, educators, policymakers, journalists and communicators.

Experts share their research to better understand the environment and collaborate on solutions.

NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall spoke with Dr. Erica Smithwick, a wildfire expert at Penn State, who will be presenting at AGU.

“We understand that wildfire has different patterns in different landscapes and large fires are a natural part of the system and are actually required to keep those systems healthy, but that’s not what we’re seeing right now," Smithwick said. "Climate is accelerating very extreme fire events as you are of course familiar with, those of you living in California."

She explained solutions and efforts to adapt to climate change.

The AGU conference will run through Friday. The public is welcome to attend virtually or in person. Here’s how to register.