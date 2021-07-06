climate in crisis

Climate in Crisis: Benefits of Composting

By Kari Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

Our food and plant scraps account for about a third of our trash, but we can turn that trash into rich soil.

The amount of waste that we’re not sending to a landfill means up to 60% less carbon dioxide emitted into the air.

Composted soil evaporates water slower and you could use up to 40% less water. No need to add synthetic fertilizers. Composted soil makes healthier plants.

If you don’t have the time or energy to compost in the yard many cities locally have composting facilities through waste management.

This article tagged under:

climate in crisisclimate changecomposting
