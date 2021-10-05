Climate in Crisis: California Clean Air Day

Wednesday is the fourth annual California Clean Air Day during which residents are encouraged to take action, big or small to reduce air pollution.

To help reduce air pollution, you can plant a tree, reduce vehicle use or switch to more earth-friendly options like buying local or using all natural cleaning products.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Several transit agencies across the Bay Area will offer free rides. The average Oakland resident commutes 60 minutes round trip each day. If we had 200,000 people bike to work for one day, it’s like taking the carbon monoxide out of the air equal to 7,000 trees.

Check out the California Clean Air Day website for more on how you can participate.