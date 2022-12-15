Climate in Crisis: Corn Fuels Clean Energy

As we move toward cleaner energy, corn is fueling the agriculture industry, with the demand for bio fuel and ethanol rising to power vehicles.

According to the USDA, the U.S. is the largest producer and exporter of corn. Last year, it was worth $86 billion, with 90 million acres planted, mostly in the heartland of Iowa and nearby states. And California produces about 20% of the nation’s corn.

But a warming climate is challenging one of the largest drivers of the U.S. economy.

