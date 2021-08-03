climate in crisis

Climate in Crisis: Drought Unveils California History

By Kari Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

There is a rare opportunity to view a historic town that’s been underwater since the 1950s.

At the Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, visitors are now able to see artifacts from the town that used to be a mining destination. The rock walls and parts of the buildings are usually under 60 feet of water, but low water levels are making the ruins visible.

The American River flowed through this area before the Folsom Lake dam was constructed. If you visit Folsom Lake to check it out, historians ask you not to take anything so they can continue to study the artifacts.

