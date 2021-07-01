Climate in Crisis: ‘Heat Dome' in Northwest a Warning for Bay Area

The historic "heat dome" that caused some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded across the Pacific Northwest is still having a lasting impact.

The small village of Lytton, British Columbia in Canada is now making news headlines around the world after reaching an unprecedented high of 121 degrees. It was the hottest day Canada has ever seen, killing 233 people across the province as most don’t have air conditioning.

On Thursday, all Lytton residents were evacuated as several wildfires closed in on the town from the north and south.

It's a dire situation and serves as a warning that the Bay Area, which has seen extreme heat and fires made worse by climate change, needs to be prepared.