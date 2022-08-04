Climate in Crisis: Methods for Climate Restoration

Every day we see more extreme weather events happening around the world, from explosive wildfires to extreme heat and widespread flooding to melting glaciers. But all of what’s happening is not all doom and gloom.

There are climate activists and scientists working on making sure that a worsening climate is not the only future we’ll endure. The founder of the climate restoration movement and author Peter Fiekowsky is highlighting companies and researchers working to restore our earth to its natural state by removing the carbon that’s causing our earth to warm.

Peter Fiekowsky, explains: "All the pathways ended up being natural. I’m a physicist from MIT. I did astrophysics. I designed computers. High tech is my thing. When all was said and done, the 4 pathways, we call them the big 4, were all natural. In retrospect it’s because nature spent billions of years figuring ways to keep the planet stable."

Fiekowsky described the four methods of removing harmful carbon from the atmosphere that are permanent, scalable and financeable. Many of these methods are naturally occurring and are already being put into action, mostly using the ocean to sequester carbon using seaweed and kelp forests.

Scientists are also removing methane, another harmful greenhouse gas, and even taking carbon out of the air and creating limestone that can be used to make buildings and roadways. He talks about these methods during our extensive interview.