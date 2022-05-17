Climate in Crisis: New Satellite Tracks Changing Weather

The NOAA is sharing some of the first images from a geostationary satellite called GOES-18 launched on March 1.

Check out the bird’s eye views of our changing weather which wouldn’t be possible without satellites. GOES-18 orbits Earth from over 22,000 miles above the equator, moving the same speed of Earth’s rotation.

This will help track weather phenomenon as they happen providing high resolution images that detect environmental hazards such as wildfires, fog, dust storms and volcanic eruptions.

Satellites like GOES-18 are crucial in the study of our climate as drought worsens and the threat of a year-round fire season in California continues.