Climate in Crisis: Rare Winter Colorado Wildfires

In Boulder County, Colorado, over the holiday, a massive wildfire ripped through more than 1,000 structures, and two people are still missing.

The massive blaze came as scientists see more evidence that wildfires no longer have a season but can happen year-round as temperatures warm and droughts worsen.

Leading up to the wind whipped blaze, Denver and Boulder recorded their lowest ever rainfall with just over an inch. They also had record low snowfall measurements at 1 inch.

When the winds gusted to 105 mph, the fire spread so fast people barely had time to escape. But then a heavy snow helped to end the fire over the weekend.

