Climate in Crisis: Record Dry January for San Jose

San Jose just had its driest January on record. The National Weather Service says the city had an immeasurably small amount of rain and the rest of 2022 is expected to be dry.

The severe drought continues for the Bay Area after higher than normal rain to start the water year, we hit a road block with rain for the start of the calendar year. Downtown S.F. had its 10th driest on record at 0.61 inches of rain. Redwood City was 3rd driest at 0.15 inches of rain. Oakland had its 9th driest at 0.71 inches of rain. Santa Rosa had its 5th driest January at 0.60 inches of rain.

The record year was 2015 for much of the Bay Area as no rain was measured. There was no change in the drought monitor but conditions may worsen over the next few weeks as no rain is forecast.

Overall for the water year we still have a surplus of rainfall but it continues to shrink each dry day.