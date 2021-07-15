Climate in Crisis: Record June Heat

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says as Earth continues to warm we are seeing heat that will become more frequent and intense as climate change drives warmer temperatures overall.

Eight states saw their hottest June yet, including Arizona, Nevada and California.

During the Pacific Northwest heatwave during the last week of June this year, some spots recorded temps 40 degrees above average, setting 175 new records.

Even the East Coast saw above-average temperatures.

The last hottest June on record was back in 2016.