Climate in Crisis: Wildfire Smoke's Impacts on Children

Fires are becoming all too common throughout the summer and fall as parents struggle with whether or not to let their kids go out to play when air quality is unhealthy.

Children can be highly affected by wildfire smoke.

Dr. Stephanie Holm, assistant clinical professor at UCSF, says: "Upper respiratory symptoms like runny nose, scratchy eyes, itchy throat, but also lower respiratory things like pneumonia, worsening asthma symptoms. We also know that some of the pollutants in wildfire smoke can also cause wide ranging other health effects like obesity, problems with learning and also increasing risk of lung cancer later."

Holm offers solutions to reducing exposure to wildfire smoke in the interview above.