Climate in Crisis: Wildlife Faces Extinction from Climate Change

Animals are being threatened by hotter temperatures, sea level rise and wildfires. Biologists estimate that 35% of plants and animals may become extinct by 2050.

Here are a few of the most endangered animals in the Bay Area:

The Blue Copper Butterfly calls the Sonoma coast and Sierra home and relies on the cool weather. They are one of 20 other endangered butterfly species.

The Wilson’s Warbler is among 72 highly threatened birds due to warming temperatures and destroyed habitats.

The "Pacific Blob" and warmer temperatures have endangered 50% of sea and freshwater fish.

Dungeness crab is highly endangered due to ocean acidification.

Find out how you can help by checking out the National Audubon Society and California National Park Service.