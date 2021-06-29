Climate in Crisis: Wildlife Faces Extinction from Climate Change

Animals are being threatened by hotter temperatures, sea level rise and wildfires. Biologists estimate that 35% of plants and animals may become extinct by 2050.
Here are a few of the most endangered animals in the Bay Area:
- The Blue Copper Butterfly calls the Sonoma coast and Sierra home and relies on the cool weather. They are one of 20 other endangered butterfly species.
- The Wilson’s Warbler is among 72 highly threatened birds due to warming temperatures and destroyed habitats.
- The "Pacific Blob" and warmer temperatures have endangered 50% of sea and freshwater fish.
- Dungeness crab is highly endangered due to ocean acidification.
Find out how you can help by checking out the National Audubon Society and California National Park Service.