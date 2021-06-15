Electric Cars Could Save Lives

We all know the exhaust and pollution from cars can accumulate and even impact our health, especially on hot days in large cities. A total of 29% of CO2 emissions each year comes from transportation.

New research is showing that if electric cars on the road continues to grow we could have substantial health impacts in California. In fact, with California on it’s current trend and population it would be on track for some of the largest health benefits. If electric cars keep increasing we could have 100,000 lives saved by 2050. This would be due to less nitrogen oxides and VOCs that can harm our respiratory system.

If you’re not in the market right now to buy an electric car but still looking at ways to reduce your carbon footprint, I put together this list below that shows some simple ways you can help save. Like buying local food, recycling, keeping your water heater at 120° or below, carpooling and even LED lightbulbs.

