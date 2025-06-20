air travel

‘No noise, no vibration, clean': Electric plane on display in Palo Alto

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Are you ready for the silent skies? Electric planes are starting to take off.

Like electric cars, the idea of an electric plane is similar – a lot less pollution, less maintenance, and much, much quieter.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Pilot Andre Borschberg is currently taking an H55 electric plane on tour to several airports around the country, explaining how eventually people will be able to fly like more and more drive – more cleanly.

"Think about having solar panels on the roof of all these hangars year-round for example in Palo Alto," he said. "All these aircraft could fly using this clean energy."

The H55 aircraft is a real, functional, sustainable plane, in use now by flight schools to help train young pilots while constantly testing the limits of batteries in the sky.

"No noise, no vibration, clean," Borschberg said.

As this time, the plane can fly for about an hour on a charge. H55 said in a year or two, it expects to get 90 minutes per charge.

Climate in Crisis

Climate Change Jun 18

Fuel moisture content: What it means for fire season

Animals and Wildlife Jun 13

Sunflower sea star project seeks to release purple urchin-eating machines

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

air travelClimate Change
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports Bay Area Sports Calendar WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us