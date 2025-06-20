‘No noise, no vibration, clean': Electric plane on display in Palo Alto

Are you ready for the silent skies? Electric planes are starting to take off.

Like electric cars, the idea of an electric plane is similar – a lot less pollution, less maintenance, and much, much quieter.

Pilot Andre Borschberg is currently taking an H55 electric plane on tour to several airports around the country, explaining how eventually people will be able to fly like more and more drive – more cleanly.

"Think about having solar panels on the roof of all these hangars year-round for example in Palo Alto," he said. "All these aircraft could fly using this clean energy."

The H55 aircraft is a real, functional, sustainable plane, in use now by flight schools to help train young pilots while constantly testing the limits of batteries in the sky.

"No noise, no vibration, clean," Borschberg said.

As this time, the plane can fly for about an hour on a charge. H55 said in a year or two, it expects to get 90 minutes per charge.