Explainer: Climate Extremes Increasing

We all know how extreme the Bay Area weather seems to be the past few years. Most recently we’ve went from flooding winter rains to extreme drought and temperatures near all time record highs.

You’ll see in the data below this trend of extreme weather has been steadily increasing since the 1970s and is reaching all time high levels. Across the United States it’s meant more frequent and intense heat waves, higher flooding risk, and stronger hurricanes. Over California the impacts have been exactly what we’ve seen over the past several years, heat, drought, poor air quality, sea level rise and wildfires. The main driver for many of these impacts is our steadily increasing temperatures. In fact, 2020 tied 2016 for the warmest global temperature.

You can find out more about how the Bay Area climate is changing in a series of stories the Microclimate Weather Team worked on across the Bay Area.