Flooding from King Tides gives glimpse of future sea level rise

Residents living along the Bay Area coastline have recently dealt with huge waves at the beaches and local flooding from higher than normal tides.

This is giving us a glimpse of what we may experience with sea level rise and climate change in the coming years.

King Tides are not caused by sea level rise. They have to do with the gravitational pull of the moon, sun and the earth.

But those one to two feet of higher water levels are similar to what we can expect soon.

Sea level rise is connected to the melting of glaciers and ice sheets that are taking up more space as the water warms and expands.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Just how much sea level rise we see ultimately depends on us and how quickly we can stop burning fossil fuels.

The California King Tides Project is hosting free community events on Thursday and Saturday in coastal Bay Area cities to help document King Tides, educate people on sea level rise, and ultimately plan for rising water in the coming years.