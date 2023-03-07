What to Know About Future Water Conservation in South Bay

With all the Bay Area rain and snow in the Sierra Nevada, the most seen there in years, water officials now are releasing water to make way for more incoming storms. So do we still need to conserve water?

The question has come up time and again. So NBC Bay Area talked with a Valley Water board member to find out if residents still need to take shorter showers and cut back water usage by the current standard of 15%.

"We are holding as much water as we can through the end of the rainy season as much as we can, to be used throughout the rest of the year," said John Varela, chair of the Valley Water board. "This is an unusual year for rain. As you know, we've been in a five-year drought. March is anticipated to be a very wet month, so I would be guessing April, May or June, we'll re-evaluate our conservation level."

Last major flood was in 2017, he said, and California was in a five-year drought before that. Because droughts are cyclical, water officials will ask everyone to conserve water when they feel comfortable doing so.

For now, they are continuing to conserve for future drought, and asking water users to stay in the habit of saving water as the situation can change quickly.