Gov. Newsom Signs Bay Area Legislator's Climate Bill

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday signed legislation from Bay Area State Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa) that means to address effects of climate change, including wildfires and sea-level rise by creating local resilience districts to undertake and promote conservation efforts.

Dodd - who represents the 3rd Senate District that includes all or portions of Napa, Solano, Yolo, Sonoma, Contra Costa, and Sacramento counties - said on his senate webpage the bill is a "significant step toward confronting the numerous challenges posed by our rapidly changing climate."

"This new law will make our state safer and more resilient because it helps communities take direct action on problems most relevant to their region," Dodd said. "I thank the governor and all those who supported this bill for helping California address this existential threat."

Senate Bill 852 will allow cities, counties, or special districts, either alone or in combination, to establish climate resilience financing districts to undertake projects and programs to address wildfires, sea level rise, extreme heat and cold, drought, flooding, and related matters.

The districts will be able to raise revenue through tax increment funding, voter-approved supplemental property taxes, property benefit assessments, or fees.

SB 852 was co-sponsored by California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara and CivicWell and supported by Sonoma County Regional Climate Protection Authority, Napa Valley Transportation Authority, the Nature Conservancy and more than two dozen other local government, businesses and environmental organizations. It passed the assembly and senate with overwhelming support," before being signed into law by the governor, according to Dodd's website.