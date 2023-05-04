Google Tracks Travel Carbon Footprint

We are hearing from Google about its latest features that can help people do their part in saving the planet. One area of interest is how to save money and fuel when driving.

Google’s Chief Sustainability Officer Kate Brandt says searches for this topic increased 60% in the past year.

And with the summer travel season right around the corner, the spokesperson says Google Flights will let you see the carbon footprint and filter your trip based on the "greenest" flight.

For more environmentally friendly tips, you can visit https://sustainability.google/travel.