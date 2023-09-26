Green jobs in the Climate Action Corps

It’s been three years since the California Climate Action Corps launched.

As a part of the state’s comprehensive strategy to address the climate crisis, volunteers along with the Governor’s office created the country’s first state-level, climate service corps to empower all who are concerned about the impacts of climate change, to take meaningful action.

Thousands of volunteers have been working since 2020. Last week at NY Climate week, President Biden announced 20,000 young Americans will train several more states launching a Climate Action Corps modeling the work California has begun.

Gina McCarthy, former administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says, "The long shot of this is that those 20 thousand will not just get supported while they’re doing this work, they’ll have the job training they need, jump into the workforce. If they want to go to college, we’re talking about grants of $7,000 for those 20,000."

You can take meaningful action today to help communities across our state by serving in a year-long fellowship, volunteering, or taking action at home. Find out more on the Climate Action Corps website.