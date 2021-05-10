Green-Powered Catamaran Could Lead to Big Changes in Shipping Industry

A boat loaded with technology to power itself cleanly and efficiently may be the key to helping clean up one of the world's biggest polluters: the shipping industry.

The World Economic Forum said the global shipping industry produces more than a billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions every year.

Enter the Energy Observer, a former racing catamaran that has been transformed into a hydrogen-powered, zero-emission vehicle.

The Energy Observer, which features solar panels all over, is powered entirely with renewable energy: wind, hydro and sun power.

So can the large cruise and container ships that pollute so much use what is featured on the Energy Observer? The answer is yes, but it will take some time. Energy Observer said it is partnering with ships and ports to eventually put some of the technology on board.