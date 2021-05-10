climate in crisis

Green-Powered Catamaran Could Lead to Big Changes in Shipping Industry

The World Economic Forum said the global shipping industry produces more than a billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions every year.

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A boat loaded with technology to power itself cleanly and efficiently may be the key to helping clean up one of the world's biggest polluters: the shipping industry.

The World Economic Forum said the global shipping industry produces more than a billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions every year.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Enter the Energy Observer, a former racing catamaran that has been transformed into a hydrogen-powered, zero-emission vehicle.

Local

San Rafael 37 mins ago

Crews Battling Grass Fire in San Rafael

fire danger 1 hour ago

Firefighters Concerned About Fire Danger in East Bay Hills

The Energy Observer, which features solar panels all over, is powered entirely with renewable energy: wind, hydro and sun power.

So can the large cruise and container ships that pollute so much use what is featured on the Energy Observer? The answer is yes, but it will take some time. Energy Observer said it is partnering with ships and ports to eventually put some of the technology on board.

This article tagged under:

climate in crisisclimate changeEnergy Observershipping industry
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us