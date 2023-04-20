climate in crisis

Hayward Announces Earth Day Youth Poster Winners

The city of Hayward on Thursday hosted an Earth Day poster and writing contest, in which students described their ideas about water and energy conservation, renewable energy and related environmental topics.

The winners were announced this week at the City Council meeting.

Many other Earth Day activities are taking place across the Bay Area on Saturday, including in Hayward. Details can be found on the city of Hayward’s website.

Cinthia Pimentel has the full story in the video above.

