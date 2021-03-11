Heat Producing Big Ecosystem Changes

We all know trees as the great absorber of carbon dioxide (CO2) but that is changing as temperatures have warmed over the past few decades. Check out the picture below and you can see the flow of impacts. Overall, Warming temperatures is producing a drier ground which is leaving less soil nutrients for trees. This process is making it harder for trees to convert CO2 to oxygen as effectively.

A closer look at the data in the image below and you will see 86% of land ecosystems globally are now less effective in absorbing co2. This means our ecosystems are less reliable climate change mitigators. While this information is discouraging the new observations will help to advance climate model data.

