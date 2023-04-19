Help Save the Kelp From Rising Ocean Temperatures

Heat waves occur not only on land but also in the ocean. Warmer ocean temperatures have destroyed sea life, including the critical kelp forest, as the water becomes more acidic.

Scientists estimate 90% of the kelp forest off the coast of California has been lost. Kelp as well as ocean trees work to create about half the oxygen we breathe. So the less sea life we have, the less fresh air we’ll have available.

But there are organizations making sure climate change doesn’t choke us out. Michael Stewart of Sustainable Surf tells NBC Bay Area's Kari Hall why the kelp population has decreased and what the organization is doing to bring it back.

Anyone wishing to help restore the kelp forest can donate on the Sea Trees website.

