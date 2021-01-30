HeyVNA Climate Hacks

You brush your teeth with a plastic toothbrush, you toss a fabric softener in the laundry, you squeeze your shampoo out of a plastic bottler, and you don’t even realize that so much of what you're doing every day feeds into the slow degradation of our life on Earth.

So you’ve heard of a life hack, right? How about a climate hack? NBC Bay Area forecaster Vianey Arana has some ideas about how you can make small changes that will help you avoid feeding into the problem.

We use plastic trash bags to collect garbage and make sure it doesn’t end up in the streets. But those bags are actually hurting our wildlife. There’s a change we can all make that will help. We’ll explain the benefits of switching to compostable trash bags.

Laundry detergent bottles are floating around in the ocean and filling up landfills. But there’s something you can do to help make sure fewer bottles end up in the wrong place – buy one bottle that you refill. If everyone living in San Jose made the switch to reusable laundry bottles, we’d save 12 million plastic bottles in just a...

More than 20,000 pounds of elastic end up in landfills each day and it takes years to break down. A lot of that comes from those elastic hair ties. But there’s something you can use instead that’s sturdier in your hair and better for the environment.

Plastic toothbrushes help keep our teeth clean, but they’re cluttering up the ocean. What if you switch to using an electric toothbrush? Or even one made out of bamboo? We’ll break down how many plastic toothbrushes you could keep out of the environment in your lifetime.

Sixteen billion disposable coffee cups are used each year. Most of them can’t even be recycled. There’s a change you can make when you pour a cup of joe that won’t cost you anything and will help reduce our carbon footprint.