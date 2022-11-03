How Your Vote Affects the Environment

A new report from the United Nations says countries are bending the curve of global greenhouse gas emissions downward, but plans remain insufficient to limit global temperature rise.

The temperature goal stands at 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, but according to the report, the world is potentially on track for around a 2.5 degree Celsius of warming by 2100.

To keep the 1.5 degree goal alive, one Silicon Valley venture capitalist company says it’s time to put our money and our vote to companies and leaders able to keep up green initiatives.

Meeting our climate goals is a race against time. And findings like the one in this latest report could bring about an urgent response at the upcoming UN climate change conference in Egypt next week.

Jim Kim of Builders VC says, "I think as investors with relatively long horizons, because we invest in early stage, one of the biggest problems with the way government works right now is that we're constantly flip flopping between a regime that supports climate initiatives and another regime that doesn’t support them. That makes it very difficult to invest. …

"Having stability and clarity about the programs that are going to be available and how long they’re going to be available is fundamentally game changing and critically important to this industry continuing to grow."

