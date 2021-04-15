La Niña Fading & Link to Horrible Rain Season

Our Bay Area rain season has been anything but normal this year as we are running a deficit of -8.00 to -20.00”. A big contributor to our dismal rain season has been La Niña which can push storms well away from the Bay Area.

The latest data shows (see pic below) the ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific are starting to equalize and this is signaling and end to La Niña for now.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Check out the picture below, you can see the weather pattern La Niña can setup and what we experienced this fall and winter. It’s all about a strong ridge of high pressure that continues to keep the storm track away and much of the activity closer to Seattle.

So, with La Niña fading is there any hope for rain in the coming weeks? This weekend still looks warm and dry but on April 25-28 there’s the chance for a late season system to bring rain.

You can find out more about how the Bay Area climate is changing in a series of stories the Microclimate Weather Team worked on across the Bay Area.