Livermore PD Goes Green With Electric Motorcycle

A Bay Area city's police department has a clean air ride.

Just last week, the Livermore Police Department added an electric motorcycle to its fleet. It was designed and built in Livermore and will be used for traffic enforcement.

Livermore police said they also have two hybrid cars, with plans to add more hybrid patrol vehicles. Clean air vehicles help with air quality and make us less dependent on the use of fossil fuels.

The addition of the clean air vehicles is part of the city of Livermore’s climate action plan to cut emissions and help residents plan for a greener future.

The plan, published in November, consists of four phases: 1, Carbon neutral by 2045; 2, Water conservation; 3, Cooling centers in vulnerable neighborhoods; 4, Plant 1,000 trees by 2030.

Learn more on the city of Livermore’s website.