Local Organizations Fight Climate Injustice

Black and brown communities are often hit hardest and take longer to recover from the impacts of climate.

Our neighborhoods were historically developed in areas prone to poor air quality, flooding, extreme heat, sea level rise, and wildfires. And as the impacts worsen, organizations like the West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project, or WOEIP, preserve communities by using research and data to take action in mitigating the effects of climate change.

Margaret Gordon, a founding member of WOEIP, continues working to level the field.

"Some of the things we have done is about emission reduction, how do we work within different systems to reduce or change the overall operation of moving goods," she said. "And at this stage because of climate change and we need to have the justice impact of climate change. We’re working toward zero or total emission emitting in the Port of Oakland. Having indoor filtration in all low income and affordable housing."

Grassroots, community-led organizations like West Oakland Environmental Indicators Project provide a way for all of us to make a difference in combating the impacts of climate change and be better prepared for future disasters.

Learn more about WOEIP on the organization's website.